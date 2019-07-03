Home

Michael Conrad, Jr., 88, of Worthington, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest Home. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with additional viewing one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Robert Hindman will be officiating. A complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of the Leader Times. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.

