Michael Conrad, Jr., 88, of Worthington, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest Nursing Home.

He was born March 19, 1931, to the late Michael and Anna (Lucheon) Conrad.

He was married to W. Jane (Hays) Conrad for 61 years, prior to her passing in 2017.

He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Worthington Lions Club.

Michael worked 38 years for the United States Postal Service.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.

He was an active member of the Worthington American Legion for many years, having helped to build the building that stands today.

Michael enjoyed golfing, achieving a hole-in-one at the age of 80. He was an avid fisherman and he also liked hunting.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his daughter, Barbara (Richard) Smith, of Worthington; granddaughter, Amanda (Jason) Stitt, of Freeport; and grandson, Brian (Kierra) Smith, of Worthington and a sister, Sharon Hamilton, of Butler.

In addition to his parents, his was preceded in death by his wife, W. Jane (Hays) Conrad; and an infant daughter; sisters, Ann Polacek, Dorothy Furimsky, Elizabeth Risch; and one brother, Gregory Conrad.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. The Rev. Robert Hindman will officiate. Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.