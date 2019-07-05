Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Conrad Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Conrad Jr. Obituary

Michael Conrad, Jr., 88, of Worthington, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest Nursing Home.

He was born March 19, 1931, to the late Michael and Anna (Lucheon) Conrad.

He was married to W. Jane (Hays) Conrad for 61 years, prior to her passing in 2017.

He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Worthington Lions Club.

Michael worked 38 years for the United States Postal Service.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.

He was an active member of the Worthington American Legion for many years, having helped to build the building that stands today.

Michael enjoyed golfing, achieving a hole-in-one at the age of 80. He was an avid fisherman and he also liked hunting.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his daughter, Barbara (Richard) Smith, of Worthington; granddaughter, Amanda (Jason) Stitt, of Freeport; and grandson, Brian (Kierra) Smith, of Worthington and a sister, Sharon Hamilton, of Butler.

In addition to his parents, his was preceded in death by his wife, W. Jane (Hays) Conrad; and an infant daughter; sisters, Ann Polacek, Dorothy Furimsky, Elizabeth Risch; and one brother, Gregory Conrad.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. The Rev. Robert Hindman will officiate. Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now