Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Michael J. Kuhar

Michael J. Kuhar Obituary

Michael J. Kuhar, 71, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, naturally while hunting at his son's residence.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1948, to John T. and Julia (Mikita) Kuhar in Kittanning.

Michael retired as the court administrator for Indiana County, and was currently a part-time professor at St. Vincent's College in the Criminology Department.

Michael enjoyed outdoor activities and loved his dog, Bella. He was of the Catholic faith.

Michael is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary (Paleos) Kuhar; two sons, Anthony Kuhar and partner, Latitia Simms, of Philadelphia and Christopher (Megan) Kuhar, of Indiana; a daughter, Elaine Kuhar, of Rockville, Md.; and two granddaughters, Raema and Elise Kuhar.

He was preceded in death his parents; brother, Frank Kuhar; and sister, Cynthia Louise Kuhar.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro.

Everyone please meet at church.

Burial will take place in the St. Mary Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro. www.carsonboyer.com.

