Michael L. Brice


1969 - 2020
Michael L. Brice Obituary

Michael L. Brice, 50, of Ford City, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.

He was born Nov. 8, 1969, in Jacksonville, N.C., to Les and Elizabeth "Betty" Rugini Brice.

Michael was employed as a nurse with Southwestern Veterans Center.

He was an U.S. Army veteran.

His memberships included the Ford City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4843, Pattonville.

Michael loved spending time with his family, friends and grandkids.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife, Traci James Brice; his father, Les; his mother, Betty; daughters, Meghan Brice, of Leechburg, and Madison Brice, of Kittanning; son, Sean Brice, of Ford City; step daughter, Lauren Smith, of Pittsburgh; step son, Alex Smith, of Ford City; grandsons, twin boys, Deegan and Waylon; and brother, Mark and Laura Brice, of Kittanning.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

A special thank you to all his friends and family and Three Rivers Hospice for all of their care.

