Michael L. Brice
Michael L. Brice, 50, of Ford City, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, peacefully at home.

He was born Nov. 8, 1969, in Jacksonville, N.C., to Les and Elizabeth "Betty" Rugini Brice.

Michael was employed as a RN with Southwestern Veterans Center.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of the VFW of Ford City.

He loved spending time with family, friends and grandchildren and was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife, Traci Brice; his father, Les; his mother, Betty; daughters, Meghan Brice, of Leechburg, and Madison Brice, of Kittanning; son, Sean Brice, of Ford City; step daughter, Lauren Smith, of Pittsburgh; step son, Alex Smith, of Ford City; twin grandsons, Deegan and Waylon Brice, of Ford City; twin sister, Melissa and Eric Lessner, of Templeton; and brother, Mark and Laura Brice, of Kittanning.

Visitation will be held from noon Saturday at the Mantini Funeral

Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until service time at 3 p.m. with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating.

Special thanks to family, friends and Three Rivers Hospice, who surrounded him with love and support.



Published in Leader Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
