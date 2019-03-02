Michael L. Garman, 61, of Kittanning, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home.

He was born Aug. 12, 1957, in Altoona, Pa., to Vera (Pope) Garman and William Wilson.

He was a salesman at Sheetz. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Michael leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Vicky Garman; sons, Cory Doane (Sherry), of West Kittanning, and Matthew Garman (Nichole), of Kittanning; grandsons, Dakota Garman, of Kittanning and Evan Doane, of West Kittanning; granddaughter, Xiomara Garman, of Kittanning; his father, William Wilson (Debbie), of Coalport, Pa.; grandsons, Trevor McMahon, Tyler Mc- Mahon, and Brian Johns, of Kittanning; and granddaughters, Jada and Brooklyn Johns, of Kittanning.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Garman.

Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

