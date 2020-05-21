Michael Patrick Lemley
1979 - 2020
Michael Patrick Lemley, 40, of Kittanning, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital after becoming ill on Jan. 28, 2020.He was born on Sept. 4, 1979, in Grove City, Pa., with cerebral palsy and began a lifelong battle with the disease. Michael enjoyed all kinds of sports. He knew a lot about all the teams, players and even the announcers. He knew most of the stats from all basketball, baseball and hockey teams.Michael is survived by his father, Ronald Lemley and wife, Beath, and their family from Walterboro, S.C.; mother, Deborah Lemley, of Kittanning; brother, Edward Barger, of Kittanning; niece, Nova Lee Wonderling; aunts and uncles, Carol and Thomas Cosby, Donald and Karen Lemley, Kathy Rearick, Theresa Fay and Scott Huffman and Harry J. Rearick, Jr.; and a special friend, Denny Rupert and family.Michael was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Harry E. Rearick and Dorothy P. (Montgomery) Rearick and Floyd Lemley and Helen (Rosenstelen) Lemley; also a number of great-aunts and great-uncles; and three special cousins: Frank Berteatti, Jr., Russell Henry and Randy Whitacre.Private services for Michael Lemley will be held in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Michael's Life Steps family and friends.All memorial contributions may be made in Michael's name to Children's Hospital.Contributions may be given to the family, who will then deliver to the hospital.For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
