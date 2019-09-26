|
Michael S. Stimac, 56, of East Brady, died peacefully at home surrounded by family, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Born Aug. 20, 1963, in Butler, he was the son of Joseph M. and Jennie V. (Galassi) Stimac.
Mike was a 1982 graduate of East Brady High School and was employed by Standard Bent Glass for 26 years. For the past five years, Mike worked at Armstrong Cement and Supply. He was a member of the East Brady Baptist Church.
Mike was a kind, gentle, prayerful man who was most proud of his sons and found much joy in spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, trips to the family cabin in Tionesta, hiking and bicycling.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of 34 years, Christine L. (Frampton) Stimac, whom he married Jan. 12, 1985; two sons, Michael, Jr. and wife, Felicia Stimac, of East Brady, and Anthony Stimac and girlfriend, Jeana Schwerer, of Lewes, Del.; three grandchildren who affectionately adored their "Pa," Jack, Lucy, and Will Stimac. Mike is also survived by his mother, Jennie Stimac, of Bradys Bend; two brothers, Joseph Stimac, Jr., of Chicora, Matt (Jill) Stimac, of Bradys Bend, two sisters, Desiree Stimac, of Pittsburgh and Laura (Bill) Reddinger, of Bradys Bend, many wonderful aunts, uncles, and a large caring extended family who lovingly supported Mike through his illness.
He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Carl Stimac.
A Celebration of Life for Michael S. Stimac's close family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, "Up on the Hill" with his cousin, Pastor Paul DeBacco, officiating.
If attending, please gather in St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Inc., East Brady.
In lieu of flowers, the Stimac Family asks that donations be made in Mike's name to East Brady Ambulance Service, PO Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028 or East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028. To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.