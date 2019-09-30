|
Michael Serbin, Jr., 95, of Avon Lake, Ohio, formerly of Mentor, Ohio, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Mariana's Adult Care Home in Avon Lake, Ohio. He was born Aug. 3, 1924, in Ramey, Pa.
Mr. Serbin was a retired plant manager for the former Fasson Products currently Avery Dennison.
Michael was a US Navy WWII veteran. He was a longtime member of St. Andrew Episcopal Church, Kirtland Hills, Ohio.
Survivors include his sons: Daniel (Kathe) Serbin and Ronald (Debbie) Serbin; grandchildren: Kim (Jerry) Vasilakis, Jessica (Thomas) Moore, Melissa (Chad) Essick, Lee (Alex) Serbin- Walp and Jeffrey Serbin; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters in law: Donna and Carolyn Serbin.
Preceding Michael in death are his wife: Agnes Serbin; daughter: Diane Dunlop Serbin; parents: Michael and Anna Serbin; siblings: John (Anne) Serbin, Steven (Dorothy) Serbin, Peter Serbin, Andrew Serbin, George (Mary Anne) Serbin and Mary (Charles) Hart.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Rd. Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet in Section 33.
The family requests contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, online at www.hospicewr.org or to a .
