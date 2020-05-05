Michael Wayne Brumbaugh, 52, of Forrest Hills, formerly of Worthington, recently passed away at his home.He was born July 2, 1967, in Kittanning, to the late Jack and Bonnie (Myers) Brumbaugh. He was an avid game player.He is survived by four sisters: Sherry Osche and her companion, Bill Swanick, of Eau Claire; Margaret (David) Crane, of Sarver; Sandra (Thomas) Hughes, of Kittanning; and Jackie Brumbaugh Riggle, of Ford City; nephew, Thomas (Jackie) Fahlor; niece, Angela Pinkerton and her companion, Jeff Reich; niece, Andrea (Curtis) Fahlor; niece, Heather (Roy) Wright; niece, Jennifer (Brian) Guthrie; nephew, Brandon Pinkerton; nephew, James (Allison) Brumbaugh; and nephew, Tyler (Jess) Riggle.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Brumbaugh; sister, Betty Brumbaugh; brother-in-law, Jeff Bo Riggle; and nephew, Justin Toy.Services are private and under the care of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snyderrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 5, 2020.