|
Mildred B. Smeltzer, 92, of Elderton, formerly of Plumcreek Township, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Margaret Manor.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1926, in Homer City, Indiana County, to Russell and Bessie (Stout) Shank.
Mildred was a life-long resident of Whitesburg, until she moved to Elderton, in 2012. She was a 1944 graduate of Indiana High School and faithfully attended Elderton Presbyterian Church. She was known for her unfailing faith in God. She served the patrons of the former Brown's Boot Shops in Kittanning, and Indiana, as a part-time sales clerk for 20 years until her retirement in 1984. Mildred was always busy and was never a person to sit around. Her family was always her #1 priority. She took care of her husband for more than 25 years, when he became sick. She mowed her own lawn until into her 80s and fired a coal furnace all of her married life, until the age of 85 years old. She loved to cook and bake; her special talents were her homemade bread, buns, and cinnamon rolls. Mildred especially loved spending time and watching her grandchildren grow. And just to mention her great-grandson, Adam, and she would light up. The last six years with Adam around has been what made her smile. Mildred's kind and loving nature will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
The family would like to thank Cyndi Hunt, owner of Margaret Manor and the staff for taking care of Mildred for almost two years. Thanks also to Heritage Hospice and Kristi, her nurse, for her care. All of her caregivers truly loved and cared for her.
She is survived by her daughters, Martha Dyott and husband David, of Indiana, Pa., and Doris Uplinger, of Kittanning; grandsons, Brian Dyott and Ken Uplinger; granddaughter, Deborah Huey and husband Greg; and a great-grandson, Adam Dyott.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Kenneth B. Smeltzer, whom she married Feb. 19, 1946, and who passed away on May 15, 1992; sisters, Helen George and Betty Miller; brother, William Shank; and an infant grandson.
Friends will be received from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Elderton Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Richard Sweeney officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mildred's memory to her church, the Elderton Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 159, Elderton, PA 15736. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, White Township, Indiana County. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send an online condolence to Mildred's family, or to view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.