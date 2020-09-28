1/
Mildred J. "Mid" Rearick
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred J. "Mid" Rearick, 96, of Kittanning, Pa., died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Grey's Colonial Acres.

She was born Oct. 4, 1923, in Blanket Hill, Armstrong Co., Pa., to Gilbert L. and Lillian (Smail) Shannon.

Mid lived in Plumcreek Township most of her life and was of the Protestant faith. She loved caring for her family and for 20 years she worked as a cook and waitress at various restaurants in the Shelocta and Rural Valley areas. Crocheting, tatting and gardening were Mid's favorite hobbies and she will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by her sons: Richard W. Rearick, of Yucaipa, Calif., Robert Dale Rearick and wife, Debbie, of Kittanning; daughters: Carol J. Murdick, of Homer City, Diane K. Kight and husband, Joseph, of Cantonment, Fla., and Linda S. Shoop and husband, David, of Kittanning; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Bernice Hunia of Kittanning.

Mid was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Roy R. Rearick, who died June 21, 1974; sons: Ronald R. Rearick, Larry L. Rearick, and Kenneth A. Rearick; a grandson, Brent Rearick; a brother, Vernon Shannon; sisters: Vivian Magdy and Betty Hill; and an infant sister, Joanne Elaine Shannon.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, PA, where a funeral service will be held at noon, with the Rev. Alfred Kimmel officiating. Interment will follow in Whitesburg Presbyterian Cemetery, Kittanning, Pa.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

To send a condolence to Mid's family, visit: bauerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
(724) 354-2694
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved