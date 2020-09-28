Mildred J. "Mid" Rearick, 96, of Kittanning, Pa., died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Grey's Colonial Acres.

She was born Oct. 4, 1923, in Blanket Hill, Armstrong Co., Pa., to Gilbert L. and Lillian (Smail) Shannon.

Mid lived in Plumcreek Township most of her life and was of the Protestant faith. She loved caring for her family and for 20 years she worked as a cook and waitress at various restaurants in the Shelocta and Rural Valley areas. Crocheting, tatting and gardening were Mid's favorite hobbies and she will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by her sons: Richard W. Rearick, of Yucaipa, Calif., Robert Dale Rearick and wife, Debbie, of Kittanning; daughters: Carol J. Murdick, of Homer City, Diane K. Kight and husband, Joseph, of Cantonment, Fla., and Linda S. Shoop and husband, David, of Kittanning; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Bernice Hunia of Kittanning.

Mid was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Roy R. Rearick, who died June 21, 1974; sons: Ronald R. Rearick, Larry L. Rearick, and Kenneth A. Rearick; a grandson, Brent Rearick; a brother, Vernon Shannon; sisters: Vivian Magdy and Betty Hill; and an infant sister, Joanne Elaine Shannon.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, PA, where a funeral service will be held at noon, with the Rev. Alfred Kimmel officiating. Interment will follow in Whitesburg Presbyterian Cemetery, Kittanning, Pa.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

