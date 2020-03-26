|
Mildred (Costanzo) Keller, 91, of Andersonville, Tenn., died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Norris Health Rehab Center in Andersonville, Tenn. She was born on June 29, 1928, in Adrian, Pa., the daughter of Michael and Adeline (Chicatini) Costanzo.
She graduated from Kittanning High School. In 1962, she moved to Alexandria, Va., where she met and married William Keller. She worked for a credit union in Alexandria, Va., from 1962, until they moved to Seattle, Wash., in 1992. Mildred loved to read books and listen to music, especially bluegrass music.
She is survived by her sisters, Lana Costanzo, of Mesa, Ariz., and Theresa Krizmanich, of Kittanning, Pa., as well as sistersin law, brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 57 years, William Clay Keller, whom she married in 1962, and who died Jan. 21, 2020; brothers: Anthony, John, Victor, Lewis and Joseph Costanzo; sisters: Katherine Palermo, Ann Costanzo, Mary Costanzo, Rose Balitski and Lena Yantos; and two stillborn brothers.
There will be no public viewing. She was interred at the E. TN Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn. Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge, Tenn., handled the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.