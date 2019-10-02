Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred L. (Claypool) King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred L. (Claypool) King Obituary

Mildred L. (Claypool) King, 93, of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Fawn Personal Care Home in Tarentum.

She was born the oldest of 10 children on Jan. 7, 1926, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, to Charles F. and Jennie M. (Dunmire) Claypool.

Mildred was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul's Congregational Church of Plumcreek Township. She was also a previous resident of North Buffalo Township and was a former member of the Cornerstone Bible Baptist Church.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Roger Baker, of Fredonia, Pa.; step-daughters, Debra King, of Kittanning, and Gloria King, of Hopewell, Va.; and sisters: Geraldine Caruso, of Ford City, Linda Willyard, of Kittanning and Kathleen Boyer, of Elderton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Henry Ward King; brothers: Milford, Charles and Harold; and sisters: Leona, Twila and Alma.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Charles D. Whipple officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence for Mildred's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now