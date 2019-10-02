|
Mildred L. (Claypool) King, 93, of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Fawn Personal Care Home in Tarentum.
She was born the oldest of 10 children on Jan. 7, 1926, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, to Charles F. and Jennie M. (Dunmire) Claypool.
Mildred was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul's Congregational Church of Plumcreek Township. She was also a previous resident of North Buffalo Township and was a former member of the Cornerstone Bible Baptist Church.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Roger Baker, of Fredonia, Pa.; step-daughters, Debra King, of Kittanning, and Gloria King, of Hopewell, Va.; and sisters: Geraldine Caruso, of Ford City, Linda Willyard, of Kittanning and Kathleen Boyer, of Elderton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Henry Ward King; brothers: Milford, Charles and Harold; and sisters: Leona, Twila and Alma.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Charles D. Whipple officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence for Mildred's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.