Mildred L. McAfoose
1931 - 2020
Mildred L. McAfoose, 88, of Worthington, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Claysville, Pa., a daughter of the late Albert and Orpha Pattison, who were residents of Claysville.

She was an Avon Representative for 40 years and a member of the United Methodist Church in Claysville.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Don McAfoose, whom she married on Jan. 21, 1978; nephew, Joe (Claudia) Rizor; nieces, Donna (Joe) Helman and Sandy Davis; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wilda Rizor.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, with the the Rev. Brenda Sommerville-Schall officiating.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
