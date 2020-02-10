|
Mildred Marie Powers, 88, of Rural Valley, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.
Mildred was born on May 7, 1931, to Hugh and Sarah (Kirkpatrick) Lewis in Smicksburg, Pa.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Smicksburg.
Mildred is survived by her son, William E. (Tammy) Powers, Jr., of Rural Valley; a daughter, Betty Jean (William) Zemko of Rural Valley; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, William E. Powers, Sr., who died Aug. 27, 2015; and three sisters, Bessie Griffith, Betty Jane Gress, and her twin - Margaret
Smyers.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa.
Funeral services will be will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Lewis officiating.
Burial will take place in the Harkleroad Cemetery.