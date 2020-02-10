Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Marie Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Marie Powers Obituary

Mildred Marie Powers, 88, of Rural Valley, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Mildred was born on May 7, 1931, to Hugh and Sarah (Kirkpatrick) Lewis in Smicksburg, Pa.

She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Smicksburg.

Mildred is survived by her son, William E. (Tammy) Powers, Jr., of Rural Valley; a daughter, Betty Jean (William) Zemko of Rural Valley; seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents; husband, William E. Powers, Sr., who died Aug. 27, 2015; and three sisters, Bessie Griffith, Betty Jane Gress, and her twin - Margaret

Smyers.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa.

Funeral services will be will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Lewis officiating.

Burial will take place in the Harkleroad Cemetery.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -