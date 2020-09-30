1/
Mildred U. "Millie" Bush
1923 - 2020
Mildred U. "Millie" Bush, 97, of Worthington, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Quality Life Services Sugar Creek.

She was born July 26, 1923, in Craigsville, to the late Michael, Sr., and Judith Ulisky.

She married Byron J. Bush, Jr., in 1947. She was a member of the Worthington Evangelical Lutheran Church, a lifelong volunteer at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 828. Millie graduated from Worthington High School, where she was a member of the girl's basketball team. She loved the Pittsburgh Pirates and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading and playing cards.

Survivors include her daughter, Georgia Bush; son, Gregory (Brenda) Bush; daughter, Marty (John) Sutton; grandchildren, Robert Bush and Traci Bush; and one great-grandchild, Ean.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Byron J. Bush, Jr., who died in 1996; and 12 siblings.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

Interment will follow in Worthington Lutheran Cemetery.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
