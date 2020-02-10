|
Millicent I. (Bevington) Davis, 91, a proud lifelong resident of Kittanning, passed away on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020, in Premier Armstrong Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Oct. 25, 1928, in Kittanning to the late Henry A. & Mildred (Mechling) Bevington.
Millicent was a Class of 1946 graduate of Kittanning High School.
She was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, where she has served as a deacon, was a member of the choir and the Women's Guild. She also sang with the former Armstrong County Choraliers.
Millicent previously worked for Lon O'Donald Jewelry Store, Kent's Jewelry Store and Dr. LeBendig all of whom were in Kittanning.
She is survived by one son, Mark (Anne) Sinawski of Fresno, Calif.; a stepdaughter, Kathy (James) Cogley of Ford City; four grandchildren: Charles Sinawski of Pennsylvania, Brandy Sinawski of California, Jason Linkes of California and Brent Sinawski of Pennsylvania; nine great grandchildren; three brothers: Paul Bevington of Worthington, the Rev. David Bevington of New York, and Daniel Bevington of Arizona; a cousin who was raised as a sister, Louise H. Rohrer of Kittanning; a close, cherished friend, Helena Miller of Kittanning; and a goddaughter, Zena Heather McMinn of Texas.
In addition to her parents, Millicent was preceded in death by her first husband, Milton "Mitch" Sinawski; her second husband, George Davis; a son, Bruce Sinawski, a grandson, Robert Bruce Sinawski; and a brother, Henry Bevington.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 South McKean St., Kittanning, Pa 16201. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating.
Burial will follow in Kittanning Cemetery.