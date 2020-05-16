Mona June Yount
Mona June Yount, 94, of Elderton, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Andrews Village, in Indiana.Friends and family will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 Main St., Elderton.Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Whitesburg United Methodist Church, 12127 US Route 422, Kittanning. with the Rev. Rick Butler and the Rev. Craig Lindahl co-officiating.Due to current regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.To send a condolence to Mona's family, visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 16, 2020.
