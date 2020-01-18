|
MSgt. Richard Lee Bortz, USAF, (Ret.), 80, of Colorado Springs, Colo., died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
He was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Brookville, to Chalmers Harrison and Mary Etta (Jeffers) Bortz.
Richard was a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years. While in the Air Force, he was a television broadcast engineer. His highest medal received was the Meritorious Service Medal.
He married Sandra L. Bortz at the age of 18, and they were married for 61 one years. Richard loved the mountains, and when he was younger, loved to go hunting. He owned multiple businesses working with Home Depot for several years before handing his company over to his sons. Richard enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sandra Bortz, all over the United States.
Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra L. Bortz.
He is survived by his sons: Gary L. Bortz, Jeffrey A. Bortz, Gregory S. Bortz and Jason E. Bortz; his daughter, Laura A. (Bortz) Mackay; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Chalmers H. Bortz.
Visitation, 4-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Visitation, 9-11 a.m., Funeral service immediately following, 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Vista Grande Baptist Church, 5680 Stetson Hills Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80917. Graveside Service, 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, CO, 80925. Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services, tsfs. co.