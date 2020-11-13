Myra A. Myers, 98, of Kittanning, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, while at Grey's Colonial Acres.

The daughter of Spurgeon and Ruth (Coughernour) Deaner, she was born Jan. 29, 1922, in Somerset, Pa.

Myra was a woman of faith and had been a member of the Somerset Alliance Church. She had been employed as a nurse by Somerset Hospital. Myra enjoyed Bible study, painting, gardening and antiques.

She is survived by her daughter, Suella Williams; grandchildren: Rebecca (Louie) Prifti, Debbi (David) Reefer, David (Rosella) Williams, Elizabeth (Bob) Hepfl, Lisa (Bill) Jones, Marsha (Andy) Disbro and George Gober; three stepchildren including her special stepson,

Wesley "Bud" Myers; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Myra was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Gober; second husband, the Rev. Wesley Myers; son, George Gober, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Judy Gober; son-in-law, Donald Williams; and six siblings.

Funeral services and interment will be private as per the family's request. The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Grey's Colonial Acres for their care and compassion during Myra's stay. lefdahlfuneralhome.com