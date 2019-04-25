Nanci Ann Rizzardo, 51, of Cadogan, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born April 26, 1967, to the late Angelo, Sr., and Rosanna (Smith) Rizzardo.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Cadogan.

She worked at the Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County for 30 years. Nanci enjoyed puzzle books, watching studio wrestling, and listening to music, especially the Backstreet Boys.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her brothers, John (Sandy) Rizzardo, of Tipton, Pa., and Angelo, Jr., (Sheila) Rizzardo, of Ford City, and sister, Lisa Schall, of Kittanning; and nieces and nephews, Noelle Rizzardo, of Ford City, Brienne (Aaron) Sheasley, of Ford City, Andrew (Julia) Rizzardo, of Tempe, Ariz., Tessa Schall, of Elkin, W. Va., Troy Schall, of Pittsburgh, and Terra Schall, of Pittsburgh.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman

Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Alan Grote officiating. Burial will follow in St. Francis DePaul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nanci's memory can be made to Passavant Memorial Homes Foundation, 163 Thorn Hill Road, Warrendale, Pa. 15086. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.