|
Nancy E. (Smith) Shaffer, 70, of Adrian, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born Jan. 4, 1949, in Cheswick, to the late John F. and Alda Blanche (Wachter) Smith.
Nancy previously worked as a secretary for Butler Memorial Hospital and was the owner of Creative Leather Carving.
She was a member of the Brush Valley Brethren Church and Christians with a Vision in Adrian.
She was also a member of the Washington Township Fire Department Auxiliary.
Nancy loved spending time with her family, which she loved so much.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years Dave Shaffer; four sons: Brad (Jen) Shaffer, of Renfrew, Mike (Jenny) Shaffer, of Adrian, Steve (Tracey) Shaffer, of Adrian and Tim (Tonya) Shaffer, of Cabot; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Marian (Bill) Sumney, of Chicora; brothers: Clyde (Ellie) Smith, of Butler, Marty Smith, of Victoria, Texas and brother, Bryan (Chris) Smith, of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant child; daughter-in-law, Fawn Shaffer; two grandchildren, Stephen W. Shaffer, Jr. and Chris Lee Shaffer.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 7-9 p.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Christians With a Vision Church in Adrian, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Pastor Tim Peate officiating. Interment will be in the Crissman Cemetery in Adrian. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.