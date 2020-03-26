|
|
Nancy Eleanor Bowser, 86, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
She was born July 16, 1933, in Walkchalk, to the late Max and Nellie (Toy) Pyle.
Nancy enjoyed shopping, bowling, going to yard sales, spending time with her family and loving her Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Reed Bowser; and children: Sandra (Ron) McGinnis; James, Jr. (Doris) Wright; Denise (Jack) Cornman; William (Kim) Bowser; Linda (Donnie) Adams; Randy Bowser and Mickey (Trisha) Bowser; sisters, Delores (Foster) Boltz and Catherine Elliott; brothers, Jack Pyle and Floyd (Bertha) Pyle; 25 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Martin; brothers: Eugene, Max, Jr., George, Art, Jerry, Lester and Lloyd; and sister, Phyllis Watterson.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family held a private service at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating. Interment is in the Kittanning Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.