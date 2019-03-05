Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Nancy J. Blusk

Nancy J. Blusk Obituary

Nancy J. Blusk, 75, of Rural Valley, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1943, to Leonard and Garnet (Devers) Spence in Sagamore.

Nancy worked as a nurse's aide at ACMH Hospital.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Pamela Blusk, of Rural Valley; son, Bradley Blusk, of Statesville, N.C.; two sisters, Shirley (Robert) Schrecengost, of Rural Valley and Linda (Richard) Lightcap, of Indiana; brother, Eddy (Susan) Spence, of Kittanning; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Blusk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Louis J. Blusk; and brother, Robert Spence.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Tim Lewis, officiating. Interment will take place in St. Paul's Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.

