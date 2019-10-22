|
Nancy J. (Crissman) Gray, 75, Kittanning, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Kittanning.
She was born Nov. 13, 1943, in Adrian, to the late Edward and Verdie (Akins) Crissman (Grafton).
Nancy was a 1961 graduate of East Brady High School.
Her memory will be cherished by her blended family: daughter, Patti Fiscus and husband, Dave, of Kittanning; son, Mike Crissman and wife, Pam, of Worthington; son, Bruce Gray and wife, Angie, of Kittanning; son, the late Frank "Marty" Gray and wife, Marylou, of Walkchalk; eight grandchildren: Tara Zeigler, Tanner Fiscus, Holly McCausland, Todd Crissman, Kristen Baker, Marty Gray, Bruce Gray and Cierra Gray; 12 great-grandchildren: Norah, Dawson, Karen, Nick, Alana, Owen, Evalyn, Enzo, Mara, Claudia, Aubrey and Mia; a brother, Owen Dean Crissman; and a sister, Loretta (Jim) Kepple complete her family circle.
She was a former member of Order of The Eastern Star, and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Kittanning, and attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Adrian.
Nancy was a homemaker, great cook and had a love of baking. She enjoyed family get-togethers and holiday dinners and celebrations. All who knew her will remember her kind spirit.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert B. Gray; son, Marty Gray; brother, Allen Crissman; and sister Phyllis Bish.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Adrian, at 11 a.m. where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Matthew Vatalare officiating. Interment will be in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.