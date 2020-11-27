Nancy Jean (Hubbard) Starr, 90, of Southwest Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

She was born Sept. 5, 1930, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Jack W. and Blodwyn (Gray) Hubbard.

Nancy was a member of Christ's Church, Greensburg (formerly Christ Episcopal Church), since moving back to Greensburg, in 2015. After her retirement from Seton Hill College, as an administrative assistant, she and her husband, Pete, moved to Titusville, Fla., where they enjoyed 22 happy and healthy years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Stanton.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Relton D. "Pete" Starr, three daughters: Jane E. Klugh and husband, James, of Greensburg, Jacquelyn A. Goehrke and husband, John, of Cary, N.C. and Janice K. Carlson and husband, Jeffrey, of Hudson, Ohio. She is also survived by grandchildren: Kristen Dias (Brett), of Greensburg, Kelly Byers (Jason), of Harrisburg, James R. Klugh (Amy), of Latrobe, Brynn Leone (Keith), of Raleigh, N.C., Peter Goehrke, of Asheville, N.C., Jane Curto (Ryan), of Stamford, Conn., Kaitlyn Carlson, of Cincinnati, Ohio and Dylan Carlson, of Hudson, Ohio. In addition, Nancy is survived by great-grandchildren: Samuel and Aubree Vassar, Elyse and Claire Byers, Ryan and Bailey Klugh, Dean Leone and Beckett Curto; and her brother, Jack H. Hubbard and wife, Mary, of The Villages, Fla.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, a private service will be held for family only.