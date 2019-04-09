Nancy Jo (Pfaff) Lowers, 72, of Worthington, died on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born Feb. 14, 1947, in Tarentum, to the late Frank and Kathryn Pfaff.

Nancy was a lifelong resident of Worthington. She was retired from a career in healthcare.

She was of the Lutheran faith. She was a member of the Kittanning Elks.

Nancy enjoyed her and Walt's short trips, going to Wheeling Downs for the dog races, going to Emerald Isle, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Tina (Dean) Fedorek, of Chicora, Teri Lowers, of Worthington, and Samantha (David) Wonderling, of Kittanning; a sister, Jackie Carter, of Georgia; 14 grandchildren; six great-granchildren; brothers-in-law, Larry Booher (Janet Dunbar), and Mike (Juanita) Booher; sister in-law, Marlene "Squirt" Lowers; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter E. Mechling, Jr.; sisters, Karen Pfaff and Peggy Fauset; brother, Donald L. Pfaff; son, Walter E. Mechling, III; and first husband, Samuel James Lowers.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home, with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.