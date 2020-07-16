On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Nancy Lettrich Jones, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away at her home in Ford City, Pa., at the age of 76.

Nancy was born on Dec. 11, 1943, in Kittanning, Pa. She graduated from Ford City High School in 1961, and from the Robert Morris Junior Business College in 1962, with administrative office skills. She applied these secretarial skills over the course of a career which included working at the Central Intelligence Agency in McLean, Va., and the Amphitheater School District in Tucson, Ariz. For her last 25 years, Nancy worked at Dr. James Meehan's Optometrist's office in Kittanning. She loved working there and often told her family that she would miss it too much to ever quit.

Nancy was a gracious and loving person. She enjoyed being with her family and was incredibly dedicated to her parents, who she helped take care of in their later years. Nancy's true joy was being a wonderful and giving mother and grandmother to her daughter, son and grandson. Nancy was a social person and was always up for good conversation with her friends and family, whether it was in person or on the phone. She loved to go shopping with her friends and family, enjoyed reading romance novels, was a fan of Hallmark movies and was ready at a moment's notice to go out for a bite to eat at a restaurant.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Lettrich. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Chris Ann Jones, of Centreville, Va.; her son, Randy Jones, daughter-in-law, Dana Alloway, and grandson, Blair Jones, of Shoreline, Wash.; her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Carol Lettrich, of Ellicott City, Md.; and her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Linda Lettrich, of Ford City, Pa. She also leaves behind many other extended family members and friends.

Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ford City Cemetery, Appleby Manor Drive, Ford City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bethel Lutheran Church, in care of Ken Crail, 111 Crimm Road, Ford City, PA. 16226. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home in Ford City. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.