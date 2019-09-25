|
Nancy Marie (Serafin) Snyder, 54, of King of Prussia, formerly of Elderton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester, Pa.
Mrs. Snyder was a resident of King of Prussia, and a former resident of Elderton.
She graduated from Elderton Junior and Senior High School.
Mrs. Snyder was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia.
Nancy worked as an office manager for various businesses including: All About Eyes, Moore Eye Institute, and Empower Physical Therapy, and also worked 18 years for Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend who was known for always saying, "I love you to the moon and back."
Born in Spangler, Pa., on Aug. 11, 1964, she was a beloved daughter of Albert H. and JoAnn (Bucca) Serafin, of Elderton.
Surviving in addition to her parents is her husband of 25 years, Orvil "O.J." Snyder; a daughter, Jessica Marie Dernus; two grandchildren, Avery Marie and Hudson Henry; a brother, Richard Serafin; a sister in-law, Kim Serafin; nephews, Chris Serafin and Jeremy Serafin and his wife, Lacey; brothers-in-law: Rick Snyder and his wife, Faye, Jim Snyder and his wife, Marsha, and Rusty Snyder; and loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert H. "Tooze" Serafin, Jr. and Daniel Patrick Serafin; her grandmother,
Olive Bucca; in-laws, Orvil and Barbara Snyder; and brother-in-law, Scott Snyder.
Relatives and friends are invited to Nancy's Funeral Mass at St. Thomas More University Church, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana, PA 15701 on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orvil Snyder, c/o The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 Dekalb St., Bridgeport, PA 19405. Make checks out to Orvil Snyder. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com.