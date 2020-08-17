Nancy V. Klingensmith, 89 1/2, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Feb. 1, 1931, in North Buffalo Township, to William and Margaret Anderson Rey.

Nancy formerly worked at Moonlight Mushroom.

She enjoyed gardening and reading.

Survivors include a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen J. Klingensmith, who died Aug. 21, 2019; sisters: Ethel Smail Lazzeri, Verna Moore Henke and Janice Kline; and brothers: George Rey, Paul Rey and Carl Rey.

As for her wishes, private services were held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.