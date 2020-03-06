|
Naomi J. McCoy, 96, of Kittanning, formerly a longtime resident of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Melody Manor in Kittanning.
She was born Oct. 29, 1923, in Ellwood City, Pa., to Wilbert R. and Ethel C. (Kennedy) Jessop.
Naomi lived in the area most of her life and graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, in 1941. She was a member of Templeton United Methodist Church and was strong in her faith. Naomi worked as a folder at Big River Manufacturing for 17 years, until her retirement in 1983. Working on the beautiful flowers in her yard was one of her favorite hobbies, but music was her true passion. She loved to sing with her family and was a member of the family gospel group, Temple Tones. Family was the driving force in her life and will be best remembered for the love and adoration she had for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by son, Kevin L. McCoy and wife, Lucy, of Portersville; daughter, Mary L. Lorenz and husband, George, of Tidal; grandson, Jared W. Lorenz, of Asheville, N.C.; and a granddaughter, Lynne N. Lorenz, of Wexford.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Robert McCoy, who passed away on March 2, 2000; her brothers, Paul and Donald Jessop; and sisters, Delores Vogler and Eleanor Orr.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Sarah Heppenstall officiating. Burial will be in Cochran Cemetery, Templeton. Memorial contributions may be made in Naomi's honor to Templeton United Methodist Church, 207 Clay St., Templeton, PA 16259. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online condolence to Naomi's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.