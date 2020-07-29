1/
Naomi L. Nulph
1920 - 2020
Naomi L. Nulph, 99, of West Kittanning, passed away peacefully at Grey's Colonial Acres on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by her family .

A daughter of the late Cloyd A. and Bertha Kelly Wiles, she was born Nov. 30, 1920, in Bradys Bend. Married to James Franklin Nulph, she was a homemaker and housewife. Active in her community, she was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Kittanning, as well as the VFW Ford City Women's Auxiliary, Bradys Bend Historical Society and various other groups. An avid camper, Naomi enjoyed playing cards and celebrating birthdays with friends, knitting hats and booties for premature babies, reading books, doing puzzles, crocheting and quilting intricate gifts for friends and family and spending time with her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 1979; a son, Gary; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Gertrude (Edward) Donawitz, Meredith (Fred) Yount and Dorothy (Ralph) King; and four brothers and three sistersin law: Ralph (Hazel) Wiles, Elmer (Blanche) Wiles, Earl (Alice) Wiles and Francis A. Wiles. She was also preceded in death by an array of close friends, including her dear friend, Raymond McAfoose.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: David J. Nulph and Greg A. (Marsha) Nulph; four grandchildren: Jessica Nulph and her husband, Steven Pitcher, Alan Nulph and his wife, Gwen, Kris Nulph and Mathew Nulph and his wife, Shelley; seven great-grandchildren: Brittany, Tyler, Bethany, Alana, Hunter, Max and Vincent; a stepsister, Cleta McCormick; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her friend, Peggy Patsy, with whom she spoke to almost daily while she was able.

Due to COVID-19, family and friends will be received in a socially distanced manner with masks or a facial covering at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend a socially distanced funeral and interment service at the Oak Grove Cemetery Pavilion at 2167 PA-268, Chicora, at 11 a.m. Friday officiated by the Rev. Edward Walters.

The family wishes to thank the retired Rev. John Snyder, Dian Wolfe, Paula and all the staff at Grey's Colonial Acres for the kindness they have shown over the years.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Interment
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery Pavilion
JUL
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
JUL
30
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
