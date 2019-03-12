Neal Allen "Bud" Milliken, Jr., 65, of Apollo, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

He was born May 1, 1953, in Kittanning, to Neal A., Sr. and Virginia (Slagle) Milliken.

Neal retired from Uncle Charley's Sausage and R&P Coal Company, he also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of Montgomeryville Baptist Church in Adrian.

He also was a member of the Cowansville American Legion, where he was the former commander.

Neal liked cooking, canning, working outside, especially mowing the grass, sitting around the fire, and smoking meat.

He is survived by his mother Virginia (Slagle) Milliken, of Chicora; two daughters, Marsha (Harry) Frick, of Adrian and Missy (Ben) Shultz, of Ohio; three grandsons, Ryley Stahl, of Kittanning, and Waylan and Wesley Frick, both of Adrian; a sister, Nannie (Jeffrey) Davis, of Chicora; two nephews, Adam (Renee) Davis and Aaron (Kaitlyn) Davis, all of Butler; and companion Mary Smock, of Apollo.

Neal was preceded in death by his father, Neal A. Milliken, Sr.; a sister Phyllis Hooks; and an infant brother Scott Milliken.

Friends will be received at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Donald Toy officiating. Interment will be in the Cowansville Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.