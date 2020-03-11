|
Neil L. Bachman, 73, of Cabot, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born Jan. 13, 1947, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Lynn and Bertha Frederick Bachman.
Neil was a graduate of Knoch High School and was in the U. S. Army Reserve. He worked in maintenance for Moonlight Mushroom (Creekside Mushroom) for 42 years. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Cabot. Neil loved mowing grass, tinkering with lawn mowers, gardening and would always lend a helping hand to anyone who would need it.
Surviving are his loving wife, Janice Ruffaner Bachman, whom he married Oct. 11, 1968; his daughter, Kristen (Gary) Wissinger, of Cabot; son, Tyler (Melissa) Bachman, of Morgantown, W. Va.; granddaughter, Paige (Spencer) Hostrander, of Butler; great-grandchild, Lakelyn Hostrander; sister, Joyce (Larry) Greenway, of Cabot; and sisters-in-law: Maxine Anderson, Isabel Voltz and Elaine Hinderliter, all of Saxonburg.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating and the Rev. Berton Greenway co-officiating. Private interment will be held at St. Luke Cemetery, Cabot. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church or St. Luke Lutheran School. Fox Funeral Home, Inc., Saxonburg is entrusted with the arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.