Nelson Paul Grantz, Sr., 74, of Brookville, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Clarion Hospital in Clarion, Pa.

He was born May 22, 1946, in Tarentum, Pa., to the late Daniel Blair and Marion Alverda (Bruner) Grantz and was a lifelong resident of the Ford City, and Brookville areas.

Paul formerly was a miner. He belonged to the Homewood Baptist Church. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry work. He loved watching westerns, baseball and nature shows. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His passion was reminiscing about the good old days with his brothers.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his son, Nelson Grantz, Jr., of Cannelton, Ind.; daughters: Robin Boyer, of Brookville, and Wilda Grantz, of Knox; brothers: Blair Grantz, of Ford City, Miles Grantz, of Leechburg and Ansel Grantz, of Rural Valley; sisters: Linda Sirwell, of Austintown, Ohio, and Pat Delp, of Ford City; half-sisters: Shirley Singleton, of Ford City, Donna Graham, of Ford City, Marilyn Rumbarger, of Manorville and Emily Giconi, of Ford City; eight grandchildren: Megan Denny, Christopher Boyer, Nelson Grantz, III, Kevin Allshouse, Jr., Tonya Boyer, Shawn Allshouse, Matthew Boyer and Johnny Shearer; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean (Campbell) Grantz; half-sister, Margaret Grantz; daughter, Crystal Allshouse; and son-in-law, John Shearer.

Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, Pa., with the Rev. David Jett, Jr., officiating.

Guests attending are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/health safety protocols.

Interment will be in Homewood Baptist Church Cemetery.

For those unable to attend because they are feeling ill or at a higher risk due to underlying health issues, condolences can be expressed to the family at: snydercrissman.com.