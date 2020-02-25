Home

F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Center Hill Church of the Brethren
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM
Center Hill Church of the Brethren
Norma Jean (Swigart) Bowser


1930 - 2020
Norma Jean (Swigart) Bowser Obituary

Norma Jean (Swigart) Bowser, 89, of Worthington, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor Nursing Home.

She was born April 1, 1930, in Worthington, to the late J. Craig and Florence (Kammerdiener) Swigart.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Norma was an active member of the Center Hill Church of the Brethren, serving on numerous committees, chairperson of the funeral dinners and served as a Deaconess. She also helped with Meals on Wheels and volunteered with the Worthington-West Franklin

Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the Worthington Carnival.

She is survived by her daughter, Mardell (Denny) Blose, of Kittanning; son, Ron (Kim) Bowser, of Worthington; daughter, Penny (Sonny) Kelley, of Worthington; son, Randy (Cheryl) Bowser, of Worthington; son, Jeff (Joyce) Bowser, of Worthington; grandchildren: Bryan (Lexie), Britt (Molly),

Bradley (Emily), Ryan (Missy), Scott (Sara), Matt (Nicole), Amber (Cory), Courtney (John), Cory, Blake, Brooke and Shane; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Donald Bowser, who passed away Jan. 26, 2020; a granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Bowser; and sister, Mary Alice "Jo" Swigart.

Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren from 3 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Don Peters officiating. Interment will be in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Norma's honor to the Memorial Fund at Center Hill Church of the Brethren, 2039 Freeport Road, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

