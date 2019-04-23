Norma Jean "Nean" (Olinger) Jack, 86, of Kittanning, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Aug. 24, 1932, in Butler, to the late Clarence and Margaret (Tomer) Olinger, and was a lifelong resident of the Kittanning area.

She married her husband, Robert, on May 19, 1951. She was a homemaker and she attended the Alliance Church. Norma enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Larry Jack and wife, Nancy, of Kittanning; daughter, Debbie Jack, of Kittanning; daughter, Missy Hobaugh, of Kittanning; son, David Jack (Cindy Boyer), of Kittanning; son, Bob Jack, of Kittanning; grandson, Travis Jack and wife, Morgan, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Kimberly Jack (Dillon Schaub), of Kittanning; and great-grandchildren, Easton and Evelyn Jack, Jordan and Logan Dingess, and Cody Schaub.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. "Bob" Jack, who passed away April 26, 2006; brothers, Jack, Gordon, Bob, Rodger, and Richard Olinger; and sister, Joyce Cornman.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Patz officiating. Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, Central Plant, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15224 or a . For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.