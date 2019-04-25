Norma M. Dilick, 100, of Sheffield, Pa., died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Norma was born Dec. 29, 1918, in Weaver Mills, Pa. She was the daughter of Norman and Leona Palmer Shawley.

She was a longtime resident of Sheffield, and formerly of Rural Valley.

Norma was employed with the former Kresge as a floor clerk for seven years and at former Loblaws Grocery Store for three years.

She was a member of Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church, where she was a former usher and member of the Altar Rosary Society and St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Sheffield.

She was a member of the Sheffield Senior Center. Norma enjoyed crafting, canning jelly, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by four sons, Gregory Dilick and wife, Jackie, of King George, Va., M. David Dilick and wife, Nita, of Madison, Tenn., Daniel Dilick and wife, Sue, of Clarendon, Pa., and Jeffry Dilick and wife, Rose, of San Diego, Calif.; four daughters, Leona Castagnino and husband, Joseph, Patricia Peck and husband Gary, all of Warren, Pa., Sharon Cummings and husband, Stephen, of Russell, Pa., and Cynthia Dilick, of Barnes, Pa.; daughter-inlaw, Judy Dilick, of Barnes, Pa.; sister, Jane Klinestiver, of Warren, Pa.; and brotherin law, Jim Hitchcock, of Tionesta, Pa.; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Dilick, who died April 15, 1997, whom she married Jan. 10, 1940, in Vandergrift, Pa.; one son, Stephen Dilick; three grandsons, Marty Dilick, Shawn Dilick, and Christopher Dilick; three brothers, Norman, Vernon, and Wayne Shawley; and three sisters, Freida Kuntz. Wilma Kostjal, and Ruth Hitchcock.

Friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East St., Warren, Pa., on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. where a vigil service will be 3:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Sheffield, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 9 a.m. with Father James Gutting, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Barnes Cemetery, Barnes, Pa. Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Sheffield Fire Department or St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, 7222 Route 6, Sheffield, PA, 16347. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.