Norman E. Shriver, 94, of Kittanning, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 3, 1924, in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County, to John Frank Shriver and June (Davis) Shriver, and was the third of three sons.
Norman served in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific as part of a tank destroyer battalion out of Ford Hood, Texas, during World War II, from 1943 to 1945.
Mr. Shriver was the owner and operator of the Shriver Bus Co., with various other businesses in Kittanning, Leechburg and Florida.
He was a former long-time member of the West Kittanning Grace Brethren Church from its earliest years, serving in various offices of the church.
During the later years, Mr. Shriver attended Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church. Other memberships include the Seneca Masonic Lodge No. 805 and the Shriners.
He counted his family and many friends to be among his greatest blessings, and he loved spending time with all of them.
Mr. Shriver also enjoyed traveling and following Pittsburgh sporting events like the Steelers and Penguins.
He will best be remembered for being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Mr. Shriver is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou (Hetrick) Shriver, whom he married in 1948; daughter, Nancy L. (Shriver) Coldren of Kittanning; son, Randy Shriver and wife, Myra of Kittanning; five grandchildren, Andrew Coldren, Jesse Shriver and wife, Janessa, Joel Shriver and wife, Emily, Holly Kukucka and husband, Graham, and Anna Angotti and husband, Tony; and one great-grandchild, Thomas Shriver.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John Frank Shriver, and Robert W. Shriver.
A private family service was held in his memory, followed by entombment in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, Pa.
Arrangements were handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
