Norman Harry Bell, 83, of Kittanning, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his camp in the Butter Cup Woodlands Campground in Butler.

He was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Kittanning to the late Benjamin F. and Kathryn (Holt) Bell.

He was a machinist and served in the U.S. Navy. Norman was a member of the Kittanning Eagles and the Pattonville VFW. He enjoyed running beagles at the beagle clubs, deer hunting at Medix Run and camping in the summer at Butter Cup.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Bell, of Templeton, and William (Noelle) Bell, of Kittanning; daughter, Jeannie Marie, of Pittsburgh; three step daughters: Robin Rapone, of Grove City, Heather (Dave) Alberth, of Gibsonia and Rachel Crowley, of Export; a step son, Scott Burns, of Brandon, Fla.; two grandsons, Kane (Kayla) Bell and Cody (Allison) Metro, of Kittanning; and three great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; companion, Ann Burns; and brother James Bell.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, from 6 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. The Rev. Scott Bennett will officiate. He will be laid to rest in the Cochran Cemetery in Templeton.

All those attending are asked to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance while no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at one time.

