Norman John "Jack" Adams, Sr., 81, of Sandy Lake, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 21, 1938, in Manorville, to the late Robert F. and Pauline E. Crytzer Adams.
Jack worked for many years in construction and as a furniture refinisher, however Jack's real passion was as a musician. He played bass guitar in a country western band, Eddie & The Blue Jays, with the hit song "Why Did You Go?" He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his dogs. Jack also enjoyed metal detecting.
On Jan. 4, 1986, Jack married his beloved wife and best friend, Bernadette C. Cochrane Adams, she survives at home.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his sons: Steven Adams, of Guys Mills, Jack Adams, Jr., and his wife, Nancy, of Meadville and Michael Adams, and his wife, Kim, of Cochranton; two step-sons, Steven Dye, and his wife, Jackie, of Greenville, and Billy Dye of Greenville; his grandchildren: Joey, Mick, Casey, Cole, Maxwell, Jackson and Justin; his step-grandchildren: Corrine, Tyler and Diesel; great-grandchildren: Declan, Lillian, Ariana and Jayden; his brothers, Robert Adams, and his wife, Sis and William "Herc" Adams, and his wife, Rhoda; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Deb Myers and Gary Holland.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home, 3236 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, where family and friends are welcome on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online condolences and flowers can be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.