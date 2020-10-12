Olga Rock, 94, of Ford City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Feb. 5, 1926, in Ford City, to Michael and Pauline Zalipski Lukowsky.

For 40 years, Olga was the owner and operator of The Sportsman Bar in Kittanning.

A member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ford City, Olga enjoyed being a pirohi worker.

She was inducted into the Ford City Area Hall of Fame as a St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church pirohi worker. A volunteer at the Divine Redeemer Catholic School, she also enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include daughters, Susan Marsh, of Pensacola, Fla., and Andrea Rock, of Oceanside, Calif.; sons: Alan and Le Ann Rock, of Carlisle, Richard Rock, of Ford City and Andrew and Jessica Rock, of Ford City; grandchildren: John and Marie Liz, Stephen, Marlena, Michelle, Eric, Corey and Dennis, Cassie, Breanna and Annalise and Lucas; and great-grandchildren: Robert, Dustin, Paige and Olivia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew F. Rock, who passed away Dec. 2, 2005; and brothers: John "Whitey" Lukowsky,

Morris Lukowsky and Nick Lukowsky.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a Service of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 514 Ninth St., Ford City, with Father John Gribik officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery in Manor Township.