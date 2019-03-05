Pamela L. Bellas, 54, of Bradys Bend, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born July 21, 1964, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of Harvey S. and Bessie L. (Renfro) Bellas.

Pam was employed by the East Brady Uni Mart, a job that allowed her make many friends in the community.

She enjoyed crafting, making afghans and above all, enjoyed time with her family.

She is survived by her companion, George Deitz, of Bradys Bend; two sons, Colby (Tiffany Moore) Bellas and Georgie Deitz; one daughter, Stormie Deitz; one grandson; Jason Bellas; her parents, Harvey and Bessie Bellas, of Kittanning; two sisters, Barbara (Mike Clark) Bellas and Rhonda Bellas, all of Kittanning; one brother, Harvey Bellas, of East Brady; five nieces; one nephew; and her best friend, Amy Mc- Clure, of East Brady.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Bellas.

Friends of Pamela L. Bellas will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 8 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Paul DeBacco, of the Crisswell Bible Baptist Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the Bellas family is asking that donations be made to Buechele Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses and assist in the future of Pam's kids. To view or express condolences, please visit www.Buechele- FuneralHome.com.