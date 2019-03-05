Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buechele Funeral Home
707 Kellys Way
East Brady, PA 16028
(724) 526-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Bellas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela L. Bellas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela L. Bellas Obituary

Pamela L. Bellas, 54, of Bradys Bend, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born July 21, 1964, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of Harvey S. and Bessie L. (Renfro) Bellas.

Pam was employed by the East Brady Uni Mart, a job that allowed her make many friends in the community.

She enjoyed crafting, making afghans and above all, enjoyed time with her family.

She is survived by her companion, George Deitz, of Bradys Bend; two sons, Colby (Tiffany Moore) Bellas and Georgie Deitz; one daughter, Stormie Deitz; one grandson; Jason Bellas; her parents, Harvey and Bessie Bellas, of Kittanning; two sisters, Barbara (Mike Clark) Bellas and Rhonda Bellas, all of Kittanning; one brother, Harvey Bellas, of East Brady; five nieces; one nephew; and her best friend, Amy Mc- Clure, of East Brady.

She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Bellas.

Friends of Pamela L. Bellas will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 707 Kellys Way, East Brady. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 8 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Paul DeBacco, of the Crisswell Bible Baptist Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the Bellas family is asking that donations be made to Buechele Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses and assist in the future of Pam's kids. To view or express condolences, please visit www.Buechele- FuneralHome.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now