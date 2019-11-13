|
On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Pamela Sue Orr, of Gilbert, S.C., formerly of Kittanning, passed away at MUSC in South Carolina, from a long term illness due to complications with her transplanted lungs.
Pam enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved her companion dog, Snoopy. Pam also enjoyed camping with friends and living life to the fullest after her transplant. She always stated that she was going to do so much in life when she got a second chance, and that's exactly what she did.
Pam was born June 22, 1966, in Apollo, to the late Elliot Warren and Charlene Ann (Noren) Patty.
She was a member of the Eagles. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, pool league, darts and riding motorcycles. She always smiled and was an amazing mother and friend. Everyone she ever met loved her.
Pam is survived by her daughter, Nicole Orr (Laurie Canter), of Lexington, S.C.; son, Andrew Orr, (Natasha Martin), of Rural Valley; grandsons, Zachariah Scoot Orr and Bryan Andrew Orr; granddaughter, Lillionna Nicole Orr; sisters, Debra (Bucky) Garner, of Rural Valley; Dawn (Ron) McGinnis, from Templeton; brother,
Mark Patty; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Scott Orr.
Family and friends will be received in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses. A benefit spaghetti dinner will be held for Pam at Super Shooters on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 3-8 p.m. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.