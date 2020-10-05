Pamela Sue (Reitler) Shaffer, 66, of Kittanning passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.

She was a member of the Kittanning Eagles.

Pamela enjoyed camping in Cook Forest, raising dogs, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, and baking.

Survivors include her children: James (Heather) Alwine, Tannie Alwine, and Shawn (Casey) Shaffer; siblings: Peggy Reitler, Dale Reitler and Melissa Reitler; grandchildren:

Chelsea, Gabriel, Kara, Allison, Emma, Rosalie, Lilly, Brielle, Loryn and Grace; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Shaffer; and her siblings.

Per Pamela's wishes, there will be no services held.