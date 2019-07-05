Patricia A. (Harris) Leas, 61, of NuMine, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Kittanning.

She was born March 7, 1958, in Allegheny County, to James and Elizabeth (Mehelic) Harris.

Survivors include her son, William R. Kraley; daughter, Charamayne Dickerson; sisters, Sheryl Holmes and Donna Bennett; grandchildren: Jacob Kraley, Austin Kraley, Elizabeth Hibner, Christopher Hibner, and Cara Cupp; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Leas; daughter, Connie Kraley; and grandson, William E. Kraley.

Friends will be received on Friday, July 5, 2019, from noon until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville. Interment will follow in Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery.

