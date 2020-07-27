Patricia A. (Maloney) O'Brien, 86, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She was the beloved bride for sixty-three adventurous years of John F. O'Brien.

She was born in Ford City, Pa., on May 21, 1934, the sole daughter among six brothers - John, James, Joseph, Richard, David and Lawrence - of John C. and Ida Mae (De- Temple) Maloney.

Patty never met a stranger.

She was devoted to developing one-of-a-kind relationships which created the cherished memories that sustained her through COVID-19 and her recent illness.

She was known for her passion for pets, politics and her prodigious collection of shoes.

She is survived by her children: Jack O'Brien and wife, Michele, of Elgin, Ill.; Kathleen Hallisey and husband, Paul, of Townsend, Mass.; and Colin O'Brien and wife, Karen, of Dracut, Mass.

She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Pamela O'Brien.

She also leaves behind six grandchildren: Jacqueline Jacobs and husband, Raymond; Jessica Hopkins and husband, Seth, Joshua Page and fiancée, Alicia Fiset, Caitlin Anna, Meaghan P., Kaleigh E. O'Brien; and two great-grandchildren: Travis and Ryder Hopkins.

Patty is also survived by her only living brother, Lawrence D. Maloney and wife, Valerie, of Westboro, Mass., and sister-in-law Gloria Maloney Sgro of Kittanning, Pa. She leaves behind many, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be observed at a later time due to the complications of COVID-19.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dracut Funeral Home.

For online condolences, visit dracutfuneralhome.com.