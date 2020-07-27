1/
Patricia A. (Maloney) O'Brien
1934 - 2020
Patricia A. (Maloney) O'Brien, 86, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She was the beloved bride for sixty-three adventurous years of John F. O'Brien.

She was born in Ford City, Pa., on May 21, 1934, the sole daughter among six brothers - John, James, Joseph, Richard, David and Lawrence - of John C. and Ida Mae (De- Temple) Maloney.

Patty never met a stranger.

She was devoted to developing one-of-a-kind relationships which created the cherished memories that sustained her through COVID-19 and her recent illness.

She was known for her passion for pets, politics and her prodigious collection of shoes.

She is survived by her children: Jack O'Brien and wife, Michele, of Elgin, Ill.; Kathleen Hallisey and husband, Paul, of Townsend, Mass.; and Colin O'Brien and wife, Karen, of Dracut, Mass.

She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Pamela O'Brien.

She also leaves behind six grandchildren: Jacqueline Jacobs and husband, Raymond; Jessica Hopkins and husband, Seth, Joshua Page and fiancée, Alicia Fiset, Caitlin Anna, Meaghan P., Kaleigh E. O'Brien; and two great-grandchildren: Travis and Ryder Hopkins.

Patty is also survived by her only living brother, Lawrence D. Maloney and wife, Valerie, of Westboro, Mass., and sister-in-law Gloria Maloney Sgro of Kittanning, Pa. She leaves behind many, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services will be observed at a later time due to the complications of COVID-19.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dracut Funeral Home.

For online condolences, visit dracutfuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
