Patricia Jane (Wingard) Peat, 91, of Kittanning, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 25, 1929, in Ford City.

She was retired from Magnetics, Inc., in Butler. Patricia attended Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to yard sales, casinos, reading and talking to her friends. She loved her family and friends, which she had many. She was a kind lady, who loved the Lord.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her two sons, Ronald Peat (significant other, Coleen Hagstrom) and Alan Peat (wife, Sharon); grandchildren, Sherry, Michael (wife, Lisa) and Christopher (wife, Gina); great-grandchildren, Hannah and Alex; and great-great-grandchildren, Ryker and Kamdyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Chalmer Peat.

Friends will be received on from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, with the funeral service to immediately follow at 8 p.m. at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, Pa., with Pastor Jimmy Edwards officiating.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/ health safety guidelines.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.